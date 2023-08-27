Love Island: Does The Cast Of The Reality Dating Series Get Paid?

Can you put a price on love? More to the point, can you put a price on lazing around in a thong, steamy PDAs and laying your life bare for the TV-watching public? Well, that's a question to ask "Love Island" producers. Do they pay the cast of the reality dating series?

When you look at all of the most controversial moments from 'Love Island," you must ask, is it worth any amount of money? The Things reports that over the seasons, there has been gaslighting, bullying, cyber trolling, assaults, cheating scandals, and outrageous sexism. All can be difficult enough to deal with in everyday life. Still, adding lights, camera, action, and millions of people watching your every move can make it unbearable. Despite the many accusations that "Love Island" is fake, two of the show's cast, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, have died by suicide, in addition to its original host, Caroline Flack, per Vanity Fair. That's a tragedy that's only too real and impossible to compensate.

However, every year, around 100,000 new hopefuls vie for a shot at love—and some sun, sea, and sex—at the luxurious Mallorcan villa that hosts the annual public popularity contest. It's like high school but on steroids. For some Islanders, it's a springboard to success. For others, like Coco Lodge, whose messy exit from the show sparked an online hate campaign, it can be a mentally damaging experience. So, does the "Love Island" cast get paid?

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org