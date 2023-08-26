John Travolta And Kelly Preston's Son Ben Is Growing Up Fast

After suffering the tragic loss of their 16-year-old son Jett while on vacation in the Bahamas in 2009, John Travolta and Kelly Preston announced the happy news that they were expecting. "It's impossible to keep a secret, especially one as wonderful as this. We want to be the first to share this great news with everyone that we are expecting a new addition to our family," the couple announced (via CNN).

On November 23, 2010, Travolta and Preston welcomed their son, Benjamin. "John, Kelly and their daughter Ella Bleu are ecstatic and very happy about the newest member of the family. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing beautifully," the family shared in a statement, per People. Travolta and Preston described having Ben as "nothing less than a miracle" and the "Pulp Fiction" actor told People (via ABC News), "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose. He's brought us a new beginning, and his presence has brought joy to all the people who have wanted the best for us." Sadly, Preston died in 2020 from breast cancer. At the time, Ben was just 9 years old, but as a young tween now, he's taking after his mom and dad's good looks.