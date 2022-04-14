John Travolta Shares Devastating Tribute To His Late Son

Just 10 days after celebrating daughter Ella Bleu's 22nd birthday with a proper British afternoon tea in London, England, John Travolta was faced with a much harder birthday. April 13 marked what would have been his late son Jett's 30th birthday and, as the actor shared on Instagram, it was an emotional day. Posting a black-and-white photo of himself hugging his son and smiling, the "Pulp Fiction" star penned a touching tribute to his "dearest Jetty," writing, "I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad." It's not the first time the actor has honored Jett online on his birthday. Indeed, he appears to have made a tradition of it. Scrolling back through his feed reveals he's previously shared other black-and-white snaps and sweet words for Jett on April 13 in both 2020 and 2021.

This is an especially difficult time for Travolta, as just a few months from now, he will be faced with yet another heartbreaking milestone: the two-year anniversary of Kelly Preston's death. The pair had been married for 29 years when, in July 2020, the "Jerry Maguire" actor lost her very private two-year battle with breast cancer. He confirmed the news on Instagram "with a very heavy heart" as he thanked family and friends and shared a special outpouring of gratitude to the medical professionals who treated Preston. In addition to Ella, John's also dad to "miracle" son Benjamin who was born in 2020.