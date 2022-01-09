John Travolta Can't Stop Gushing Over His Daughter. Here's Why

The bond between John Travolta and his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, is a beautiful one. The "Grease" star has enjoyed a booming career, starring in Blockbuster hits like "Blow Out" and "Pulp Fiction," but at the end of the day, he's a family man. The actor regularly shares photos and videos of his daughter Ella and son Benjamin on Instagram, including a sweet New Year's Eve post.

The family has been through a lot during their lifetime, and in 2009, John lost his son Jett after he suffered a seizure at their home in the Bahamas. Jett was only 16 years old when he died. Then, in July 2020, John shared the heartbreaking news that his wife, Kelly Preston, had died. The actor shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram, but her death came as a shock to many fans since they kept her illness under wraps. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." He also graciously thanked the doctors and nurses who helped Preston.

Since the news of Preston's death, John has been keeping his two kids close. He's also incredibly proud of his daughter Ella, in particular, for her latest great accomplishment. And spoiler alert — we don't think it will be her last.