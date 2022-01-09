John Travolta Can't Stop Gushing Over His Daughter. Here's Why
The bond between John Travolta and his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, is a beautiful one. The "Grease" star has enjoyed a booming career, starring in Blockbuster hits like "Blow Out" and "Pulp Fiction," but at the end of the day, he's a family man. The actor regularly shares photos and videos of his daughter Ella and son Benjamin on Instagram, including a sweet New Year's Eve post.
The family has been through a lot during their lifetime, and in 2009, John lost his son Jett after he suffered a seizure at their home in the Bahamas. Jett was only 16 years old when he died. Then, in July 2020, John shared the heartbreaking news that his wife, Kelly Preston, had died. The actor shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram, but her death came as a shock to many fans since they kept her illness under wraps. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." He also graciously thanked the doctors and nurses who helped Preston.
Since the news of Preston's death, John has been keeping his two kids close. He's also incredibly proud of his daughter Ella, in particular, for her latest great accomplishment. And spoiler alert — we don't think it will be her last.
John Travolta really digs Ella Travolta's new single
There's no doubt that John Travolta and his family have been through a lot over the past few years, so it's always refreshing to see some positive news coming out of their camp. Travolta took to Instagram to share some exciting news in early January. "I'm so excited for Ella! Her song, 'Dizzy', is out right now! The link is in my stories!" John wrote. The post included a few different clips of Ella singing the track, fittingly ending with her and John signing together.
It seems as though fans are just as excited about Ella's song as her proud papa. "Congratulations beautiful girl your mama is looking down and is so proud of her beautiful daughter!" one follower wrote, adding a series of emoji. "Yay Ella! You guys are so cute! Good luck to her, her song is beautiful," another Instagram user remarked.
Ella shared the same video as her dad, but added a slightly different caption, stating that she was "happy and excited" to release her first single. "It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14 year old weird girl at heart and I love it," she wrote, adding that she hopes her followers will like it. It's safe to say that with her dad's backing and her killer vocals (trust us, listen to the song), Ella has a great career ahead of her, and mom Kelly Preston would be proud.