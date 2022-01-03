Ella Travolta Looks Just Like Kelly Preston In Latest Photo

Ella Travolta was born into a brilliant family of actors. As many know, Ella is the daughter of icon John Travolta and the late actor Kelly Preston. Ella has been following in the footsteps of her famous parents, dabbling in acting and sharing that she would be releasing an EP, which has her fans super pumped and her dad feeling proud of his little girl. "I'm so very proud of you Ella, its amazing! Your thrilled Dad!" Travolta wrote on the announcement post.

The year before the EP announcement, the Travolta family dealt with an unimaginable loss. In July 2020, John took to Instagram to share the devastating news that Preston had died. This news came as a shock to many, seeing as most people didn't even know she was sick. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote, thanking doctors for all of their efforts. (As fans remember, the Travolta family also lost beloved son Jett in 2009.)

The family has kept Preston's legacy alive, and Ella also regularly remembers her mother on social media. "Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world," she wrote in May 2021."I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother's Day."

A beautiful photo John shared on his page has fans thinking about Preston again.