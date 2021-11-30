John Travolta Reveals Why He Is Absolutely Amazed By His Daughter

John Travolta and his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, have been through a lot over the past few years. In 2009, John lost his son (and Ella lost her beloved brother) Jett while vacationing in the Bahamas. The teen suffered a seizure, hit his head on the bathtub, and never recovered from his injuries. Several years later, tragedy struck the famous family again when John's wife and Ella's mom, Kelly Preston, died following a private battle with cancer. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John wrote at the time.

The only two remaining immediate family members that John has left are daughter Ella and son Benjamin. With Ella being the oldest child of the two, she and John both seem to have an incredibly close bond. The pair starred together in the movie "Old Dogs," and the actor regularly sings his daughter's praises on social media. "Happy Father–Daughter Day Ella! I love you more than words can express!" he wrote in October alongside a photo of himself and Ella cheesin' hard. He also shared a sweet image and tribute to Ella to honor a milestone birthday in April. "Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!" John gushed.

While it's no secret that John is incredibly proud of his baby girl, this most recent instance takes the cake.