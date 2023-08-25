The Wild Scandal That Landed Eric Dane And His Ex-Wife In A Lawsuit

Eric Dane played Dr. Mark Sloane on "Grey's Anatomy" for eight years before hanging up his scalpel in 2012, then returning for a brief visit in Season 17. The actor admitted to "Redeeming Love" that despite the drama making him a household name, Eric never watched "Grey's Anatomy." That may seem weird to some. Still, given the wild scandal that resulted in Eric and his ex-wife, Rebecca Gayheart, filing a lawsuit, his tastes appear to run to more adult fare than regular broadcast TV.

Per People, Eric and Gayheart married in a 2004 Sin City ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Billie Dane, in 2010, and Georgia Dane followed a year later. Everything appeared peachy, but beneath the surface, Eric was struggling. "Eric Dane voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility to help him get off of pain medication that he was prescribed for a sports injury," his rep announced in 2011.

Following treatment, Eric fell into a deep depression. "It felt odd to me. I didn't really feel I had anything to be depressed about," he later told "Today." Throughout his battles, Gayheart had been his biggest supporter. However, in 2018, she filed for divorce. News of the split shocked fans as the couple had weathered so much, including the infamous 2009 sex scandal. So, how salacious was their supposed impropriety? Well, strip off your bathing suits and grab a cocktail; we're diving into the wild scandal that resulted in Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart filing a lawsuit.