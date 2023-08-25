Chicago P.D. Star Sophia Bush Has A History Of Short Marriages

Sophia Bush's relationship history includes more than one marriage that didn't reach the two-year mark. However, the "One Tree Hill" star's first failed union in 2005 didn't have her ready to run for the hills, as far away from the institution of marriage as possible. "I want to get married again and have kids, and even adopt," she told Cosmo Girl! after her divorce, according to a LiveJournal page about the actor.

Bush's relationship experiences have taught her to embrace the idea of Mr. Right Now. People change, situations change, and romantic partners sometimes reach the realization that they've grown apart. This constant flux makes the idea of everyone having a single soulmate out there rather absurd. In a 2017 Cosmopolitan essay about this concept, Bush shared that she's also learned that relationships that don't ultimately work out shouldn't necessarily be written off as complete failures. "A few months with the right person can be as great an experience as a decade-long union with someone else. When you take the pressure of The One off, you'll open yourself up to endless possibilities," she wrote.

Failed relationships can be teachable moments as well. After Bush's marriage to Chad Michael Murray ended, the "Chicago P.D." star was able to reflect on where her head was at during that time in her life and ascertain what went wrong. But lessons learned from one relationship don't always apply to others, and even marriages built on a years-long friendship can fall apart.