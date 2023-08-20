A Complete Look At Sophia Bush's Relationship History

Sophia Bush has been a regular on our screens for two decades, and fans have always gravitated toward the actor's warm personality. As a result, there has always been much interest in Bush's personal life, from the early days of her romance with "One Tree Hill" co-star Chad Michael Murray to her romances with other actors and her marriage to businessman Grant Hughes.

In a 2007 interview with Cinema.com, Bush was quizzed about her relationship, and she diplomatically replied, "I've just learned to be very protective of my private life at this point." Having been in the spotlight since her days playing Brooke Davis on "One Tree Hill," Bush learned early on just how easily the press can get in the way of romance. No one can blame her for wanting some privacy in certain aspects of her life.

Here, we explore Sophia Bush's complete relationship history, from her marriage to Chad Michael Murray to her romances with other co-stars throughout the years.