What Happened Between Sophia Bush And James Lafferty?

Sophia Bush is probably best known for portraying Brooke Davis in the teen drama "One Tree Hill." She starred in the popular CW series from 2003 to 2012 before moving on to "Chicago P.D.," NBC's long-running crime drama. The actor has also been known to date her co-stars, having had a few off-camera courtships over her career. Bush met her first husband on "One Tree Hill" after their on-set chemistry spilled over into real life.

Chad Michael Murray played the show's protagonist Lucas Scott. He'd become embroiled in a teen dream romance with Bush's character after choosing her over (his fictional future-wife-to-be) Peyton Sawyer, played by Hilarie Burton. The fictional pair of Davis and Scott broke up, reunited, and broke up again. Bush and Murray's non-scripted relationship was also tumultuous. They were the talk of the tabloids for a while as they embarked on a whirlwind romance. Murray and Bush walked down the aisle in 2005. "She's it. She makes me a better man," he gushed to The Buffalo News. But Murray and Bush's marriage ended with the newlyweds splitting after just five months.

However, there was plenty more fish in the one tree sea. Bush moved on to another co-star, James Lafferty. The pair dated for around a year. They didn't publicly discuss their relationship or engage in PDAs, and details of their romance remain mysterious. So, what happened between Sophia Bush and James Lafferty?