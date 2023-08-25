Who Is Phil Mattingly, The New CNN Anchor Replacing Don Lemon?

Meet Phill Mattingly, the new host replacing Don Lemon on "CNN This Morning." Back in April, pop culture enthusiasts were left shocked when Lemon was ousted from CNN after 17 years. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," said former CNN CEO Chris Licht in a statement. While the well-known anchor was no stranger to controversies throughout his time at the network, his firing resulted in surprised reactions from viewers. "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Lemon tweeted at the time. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to do the work I have loved at the network."

After Lemon's departure, Mattingly stepped in as temporary co-host alongside Poppy Harlow. However, on August 14, the network announced that he would be transitioning from fill-in to permanent host of "CNN This Morning." "Today is a really great day for the CNN family, for this show, for me, we get to officially welcome Phil Mattingly as co-anchor of CNN This Morning," Harlow said at the start of the news program. In response, Mattingly said: "I'm thrilled. Let's go do important, nuanced reporting with depth work." In light of Lemon's old seat officially being filled, we wanted to dive into Mattingly's history and personal life.