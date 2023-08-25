Gary Busey's Daughter Alectra Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life

Gary Busey may have lost all of his money, but we're sure he still has a wealth of that outlandish behavior that we've come to expect. Despite Leslie Jordan once spitting on him, the actor is generally known for his fun-loving spirit, and it seems it passed on to his daughter, Alectra Busey.

Gary has had three children with three different women, per ABTC. Alectra is Gary's second child, whom he had with his ex-wife and actor, Tracy Hutchinson. The couple welcomed Alectra in 1993, more than 20 years after the "Lethal Weapon" actor welcomed his first son. The actor revealed to the Wall Street Journal that there are some major differences when it comes to raising a son versus a daughter. He said, "Each has their own inherited set of systems. Girls have the ability to wrap the father around their little finger. Boys are just, Ahhh. Still again, that feminine spirit has to be cherished and embraced and loved." Gary said it himself — Alectra definitely has her father wrapped around her finger.

In July 2023, Gary shared a photo of him and his daughter in honor of her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my daughter Alectra. You are so beautiful inside and out." Even though time has flown by, Alectra will always be Gary's little girl. In reality, however, she has grown into a full-blown adult with a normal life despite how well-known her father is.