Proof The Blind Side Is Completely Fake

It's a well-known fact in Hollywood that most films said to be "based on a true story," are likely a bit exaggerated. The story behind the Oscar-winning film, "The Blind Side," captured the hearts of many because of the inspiring message and actions of the Tuohy family (which seemingly resulted in the success of former NFL player Michael Oher), who was the subject of the film. Garnering more than $300 million dollars at the box office, "The Blind Side," followed the life of teenager Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron).

Oher appeared to be neglected and living in different foster homes until he was taken in by wealthy Tennessee family Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Tim McGraw and Sandra Bullock) and their two children. In the movie, the Tuohy family appear to become Oher's legal guardians; they nurture and love him, while helping improve his grades and natural football talent. Oher graduates high school, attends Ole Miss, eventually going onto play for the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers. Oher's accomplishments are hinted at being a direct result of the Tuohy family.

In August of 2023, Michael Oher dropped a bombshell. He was suing the Tuohy family, stating they never actually adopted him; he was "duped" into signing documents which entered him into a conservatorship (he claims they presented it as the same process as a legal adoption). Oher's lawsuit demands an end to the nineteen-year conservatorship. He's now speaking out about how fictional "The Blind Side" really was...