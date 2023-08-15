The Untold Truth Of Michael Oher's Parents From The Blind Side

Michael Oher's adoption story took the world by storm after the inspiring film "The Blind Side" debuted in theaters in 2009. The heartwarming film depicted Oher's journey with the Tuohy family, specifically Leigh Anne Tuohy, who ultimately helped him go from homeless to a professional NFL player. According to the Los Angeles Times, the film was originally based on a nonfiction book titled, "The Blind Side" by Michael Lewis. Though the book wasn't solely focused on Oher and the Tuohys, their story stole the spotlight in writer-director John Lee Hancock's eyes.

After the film was released, many were in awe of the Tuohy family and how they welcomed Oher with open arms. It truly seemed like he was the missing piece to their puzzle. Leigh Anne even shared with ABC how they instantly knew the Baltimore Ravens star would be part of their family. She said, "We all fell madly in love with him [Oher], probably within 48 hours. He was an instant part of this family." The entire story seemed too good to be true, and it might have been.

In August 2023, Oher alleged that the Tuohys never adopted him, but instead put him under a conservatorship, which allowed them to make "business deals" for him, per ESPN. The once-inspiring story of the Tuohys and Oher seemed to be shattered. Now, we're here to tell you the untold truth of who Oher's supposed adoptive parents, Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, are.