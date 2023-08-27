The Stunning Transformation Of Jackie Sandler

Before comedy fans' favorite Sandmanchild became one of the "Grown Ups" and got married to Jacqueline "Jackie" Sandler (née Titone), he'd made at least one prior attempt at making it to the altar. But Adam Sandler's engagement to cosmetics company manager Margaret Ruden ended well before he played a wedding singer in his classic 1998 rom-com.

After his relationship with Ruden fizzled out, Adam was next romantically linked to "Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone, who supported her rumored boyfriend by rocking a "Happy Gilmore" T-shirt and hat at the movie's 1996 premiere.

Unlike Silverstone, Jackie was an unknown actor when she captured Adam's heart, and "Happy Gilmore" is now one of only a handful of the comedian's movies that his wife doesn't appear in. Before Adam met Jackie, his leading ladies on screen included Bridgette Wilson in "Billy Madison," Julie Bowen in "Happy Gilmore," Drew Barrymore in "The Wedding Singer," and Fairuza Bulk in "The Water Boy." For a while, he believed his success put him at risk of missing out on a real-life happy ending and having to settle for living vicariously through the lucky-in-love heroes of his fluffy popcorn comedies. "The problem with me, as far as getting married and having a family, is that my comedy is so important to me," he once said, per the Daily Mail. But in Jackie, Adam found someone who would support him every step of the way as he pursued his dream — and who shared his desire to make his comedy career a family affair.