Bray Wyatt, WWE Superstar, Dead At 36

Bray Wyatt, a beloved WWE star, has died at the age of 36. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul Levesque, a retired wrestler who goes by the stage name Triple H, shared the following statement via Twitter. "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today," he tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

At this time, no one from Wyatt's camp, including his ex-wife, has disclosed his cause of death. However, it's possible Wyatt's death is related to his recent encounter with a "life-threatening" illness that forced him to take a break from wrestling. In August, Fightful Select published a report claiming that Wyatt had been battling an undisclosed illness, but that his bosses were cautiously optimistic about his recovery. "Wyatt is inching closer to being medically cleared to wrestle, but WWE is taking precautions to make sure that his long-term health will be stable following the illness, which they've learned was at one point both career and life-threatening," a source shared (via Forbes).

More to come ...