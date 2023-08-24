Malia And Sasha Obama's Show Off Their Boldest Looks Yet In New Late-Night Photos

It's official: Malia and Sasha Obama are way cooler and more fashion-forward than 90% of America.

Joking aside, we've watched the sisters grow up right in front of our eyes since their father, former President Barack Obama, took office in 2008. Over the years, we've seen both Malia and Sasha's personal styles evolve. When their father was first sworn in, Malia was 11 years old and Sasha was only 7, making her the youngest person to call the White House their home since JFK was in office.

At Barack's first inauguration in 2009, the Obama women made headlines for their somewhat unconventional attire, with Sasha donning orange and pink instead of the classic red, white, and blue. For their father's second inauguration ceremony, Malia and Sasha coordinated by wearing coats in different shades of purple. And when the sisters attended the White House state dinner for the first time in 2016, Glamour remarked how youthful and on-trend their styles were. For the formal event, Malia chose to skip out on any gaudy jewelry and Sasha wore a black choker with her formal dress.

Needless to say, the media has continued to keep an eye on the former presidential children. For instance, photos from the sisters' night out on the town could have more conservative dressers clutching their pearls, but the sisters certainly have fashionistas taking notes.