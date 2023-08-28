The A-List Celeb Who Hung Out With Beyoncé When She Was A Teenager

One famous '90s star recently revealed that he babysat Beyoncé as a teenager. When most people think of teenage Beyoncé, their minds spring back to her Destiny's Child days when she and her group members wore color-coordinated outfits designed by Tina Knowles Lawson. "The whole thing with Destiny's Child is that we always drew inspiration from the old Motown girl groups," shared Lawson with Essence in 2017. "These outfits were like a little funky thing where I was attempting to mix a cargo type of look with a little bit of drama."

However, true Beyoncé fans know that DC was not her first time sharing the stage. A few years earlier, Beyoncé led a group called Girl's Tyme consisting of herself, LaTavia Roberson, and four other girls who didn't survive the group's transition as they became Destiny's Child. During their run, Girl's Tyme competed on Star Search and filmed a bunch of promotional material that Beyoncé has often repurposed for her recent projects. Unfortunately, Girl's Tyme lost Star Search, though Beyoncé got something positive from the whole ordeal. "At that time you don't realize that you could work super hard and give everything you have and lose. It was the best message for me," she shared in an interview (via Us Weekly). However, another notable thing happened to Beyoncé around this time. She crossed paths with a popular R&B star who briefly had the responsibility of looking after her.