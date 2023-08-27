Tragic Details About Kellie Pickler

The following article contains references to addiction and suicide.

For many listeners, country music is about storytelling. From life's lessons to life's greatest joys, you can find it in a country song. Sure, we've all heard a song about beer cans, pickup trucks, and good ole Southern sweet tea. Maybe some of us have even gotten the urge to pick up a banjo and two-step our way around a country-and-western bar when the right track starts blaring from a jukebox. But life's simple pleasures just scratch the surface when it comes to what the music genre is known for.

Country singers dive deep into some of life's most serious topics. Loss, alcoholism, heartbreak, and broken homes are obstacles that have set the tone for legendary country music tracks. Grammy award-winning artist Tim McGraw's track "Red Rag Top" was even pulled from airplay by some radio stations upon its release in 2002 due to it being a song about a young couple who decided to have an abortion.

Much of the inspiration for famous country music songs comes from the artists who have lived through tragedies themselves. Former "American Idol" star Kellie Pickler may have stolen hearts with her small-town Southern charm and bright-eyed smile, but the singer's road to stardom was anything but easy. Pickler has experienced her fair share of difficulties in her life, and she sought therapy through music. While she's come a long way from her North Carolina roots, the "Red High Heels" singer hasn't forgotten the ups and downs — including the tragic events — that shaped her into the talented artist she is today.