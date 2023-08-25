Lawyer Tells Us Barron Trump's Financial Fate If Donald Goes To Prison

Donald Trump made headlines on August 24 when he turned himself over to authorities for arrest after being charged with attempting to tamper with the 2020 election results in Georgia. Perhaps more notable than the arrest was the mugshot that followed. Trump appeared to relish the police photo, as he used the image as the basis for his return to Twitter. The former president of the United States posted the mugshot in a tweet with the text "Election interference! Never Surrender." He also included a link to his website, DonaldJTrump.com.

A message on the website was a call-to-action for his supporters. "But the Democrats will spend billions and billions of dollars to try and stop our movement, and we're counting on YOUR support to finish what we started," a pop-up on the website read. Trump's team also started selling t-shirts with the mugshot on the front for $34. The tees included the phrase "Never Surrender!" under the photo.

Earlier in the month, before he was arrested, Trump had sent out a fundraising email. "[R]eports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left's witch hunts," the email read, per The Hill. Trump's team had reportedly spent over $26 million in fundraising on his legal fees. This caused Chris Christie to question Trump's spending while appearing on CNBC's Squawkbox.

Nicki Swift spoke to a lawyer to find out what happens to Trump's youngest son's finances should the former president go to prison.