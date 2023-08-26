John Stamos Uses Ashley Olsen's Baby News As Memoir Promo
John Stamos plugged his upcoming memoir with a heartfelt tribute to Ashley Olsen's exciting baby news.
Since stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight and into the fashion world, the former "Full House" star and her twin sister Mary-Kate have kept a relatively low profile — especially when it comes to their personal lives. "We were raised to be discreet people," the twins told i-D during a rare interview in 2021. One thing the twins are especially private about is their romantic relationships. In December 2022, fans were shocked when news spread that Ashley and her longtime boyfriend, Louis Eisner, had tied the knot. According to a report from People, only 50 close family members and friends were in attendance at the ceremony, which took place in Bel-Air.
However, her marriage to Eisner wouldn't be the last time Ashley unintentionally surprised fans. On August 14, TMZ revealed that the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Otto. While not much is known about their baby's actual birthdate, a source revealed to the outlet that Ashley gave birth months ago in New York. Since the news was announced, The Row co-founder has received an array of congratulatory messages, including a rather odd one from her former "Full House" co-star, Stamos.
John Stamos celebrates Ashley Olsen's pregnancy with an excerpt from new memoir
Since news of Ashley Olsen's first bundle of joy was revealed, the fashion mogul has received an array of celebratory messages, including one from "Scream Queens" actor and longtime friend John Stamos. "Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Stamos wrote on Instagram. "If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn't have believed you. I am blessed." He subsequently congratulated Ashley and her husband, Louis Eisner, on welcoming their baby boy Otto.
Alongside his heartfelt caption, Stamos shared throwback footage of the Olsen twins, while an audio excerpt from his upcoming memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir," plays in the background. Like his caption, the snippet features Stamos expressing his adoration for the Olsens: "The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grow up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful and bright. I adore them."
When Stamos announced his memoir in September 2022, he noted, "This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives" (via People). And with "about a million stories to tell," who knows what else we'll learn when Stamos' memoir hits shelves on October 24, 2023.