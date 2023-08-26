John Stamos Uses Ashley Olsen's Baby News As Memoir Promo

Since news of Ashley Olsen's first bundle of joy was revealed, the fashion mogul has received an array of celebratory messages, including one from "Scream Queens" actor and longtime friend John Stamos. "Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Stamos wrote on Instagram. "If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn't have believed you. I am blessed." He subsequently congratulated Ashley and her husband, Louis Eisner, on welcoming their baby boy Otto.

Alongside his heartfelt caption, Stamos shared throwback footage of the Olsen twins, while an audio excerpt from his upcoming memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir," plays in the background. Like his caption, the snippet features Stamos expressing his adoration for the Olsens: "The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grow up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful and bright. I adore them."

When Stamos announced his memoir in September 2022, he noted, "This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives" (via People). And with "about a million stories to tell," who knows what else we'll learn when Stamos' memoir hits shelves on October 24, 2023.