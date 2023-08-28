Joy Behar's Daughter Eve Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life

Joy Behar has made the spotlight her home. As a comedian and television host, her career depends on it. But that doesn't extend to her family. The co-host of "The View" has been married twice, both times to men outside of showbiz. Between 1965 and 1981, Joy was married to Joe Behar, a college professor. A year later, Joy met Steve Janowitz, whom she called her boyfriend until they wed nearly three decades later. Like Joe, Janowitz is also an educator — a middle-school math teacher.

Her partners aren't the only people in her inner-circle who keep a low profile. In 1970, Joy welcomed her only child, a daughter called Eve, with Joe. While Joy has no issues discussing any subject on national television, she barely addresses her daughter. That's how Eve likes it. "I was told early on by my daughter, 'Leave me out of your stand-up act, don't talk about me on 'The View' unless it's super, super complimentary,'" Joy said in a November 2022 episode.

While that's mostly true, Joy has embarrassed Eve on the show. In 2018, she recalled having to explain the concept of sex to her daughter at age 4, when they saw an image of lions procreating on National Geographic. "She said, 'Is that how you and daddy do it?' And I said, 'Not necessarily in that particular way.' She said, 'When you do, do you go roar?'" Joy laughed. With the exception of a few mentions, Eve is happy living a normal life.