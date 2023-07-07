The Two Reasons Joy Behar Waited So Long To Marry Steve Janowitz

Joy Behar's second husband, Steve Janowitz, was never a regular on "The View," and as far as guest appearances go, the most viewers ever got was a glimpse of his arm when he accidentally walked in on her filming an episode from home. But despite his elusive nature, we've come to know him thanks to the little anecdotes and tidbits Behar let us in on over the years.

Behar and Janowitz are longtime lovers, having tied the knot in 2011. They were already together for nearly three decades at the time, so a wedding was a long time coming. In fact, their 2011 nuptials was their second attempt at getting hitched, as the comedian called off their supposed wedding in 2009. "I'm getting my own talk show on HLN, so I don't have to get married anymore," she joked at the Friars Club (via People). "Actually, I got cold feet again, so I don't know what I'm going to do. It's off the table. What'll happen is, when I decide to do it, I'll do it, and then everybody will know I did it. I can't make up my mind." Make no mistake, Janowitz was totally chill about it, so no split of some sort occurred. "Steve is fine," she assured. "He says, 'Do whatever you want.'" And besides, Behar has always referred to him as her "spousal equivalent" anyway.

Behar and Janowitz's decision to walk down the aisle after 29 years was a source of wonder for many. The host once joked to The New York Times that they only did it so she could grace the cover of Brides' AARP edition, but as it turns out, she had quite a few reasons for delaying it — legitimate reasons at that.