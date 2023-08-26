Kathy Griffin Steals Trump's Mugshot Thunder With Swollen Tattooed Lip Reveal

Kathy Griffin strikes again! In light of Donald Trump's arrest, the comedian recently poked fun at the former president's mugshot. Of course, this isn't Griffin's first controversial move aimed at the politician.

In 2017, Griffin's career came to a screeching halt after she posed with a mask designed to look like Trump's severed, bloody head. Following a ton of backlash that included a response from Trump himself, Griffin apologized for the photo. But it was too late. While Griffin eventually bounced back from the scandal, she took a big professional hit for a while. The actor was fired from her CNN New Year's Eve gig and could no longer do stand-up at a number of theaters, according to People. She was deeply impacted by the incident on a personal level, as she was the target of thousands of death threats. The Secret Service even conducted an investigation. In 2022, she told The New York Times, "I wasn't canceled. I was erased."

Years after the controversial incident, Griffin seems to be back in her groove. Following the release of Trump's mugshot, the comedian decided to put her own spin on his infamous photo. On August 24, Griffin shared footage of her getting her lips tattooed in a YouTube video. At the beginning of the video, she alluded to her past Trump drama by pointing out her customized T-shirt with the words "Officially-Uncancelled" written under a picture of her. Later on, she made her big reveal by posing just like the former president.