What's The Real Meaning Of Used To Be Young By Miley Cyrus? Here's What We Think

Here's what we think Miley Cyrus' emotional new single "Used To Be Young" is about.

Since getting her big break on Disney Channel's hit sitcom "Hannah Montana," Cyrus has curated a long and successful career within the music sphere. From her record-breaking music video for "Wrecking Ball" to her unforgettable 2013 VMA performance with Robin Thicke, the beloved talent has delivered an array of iconic moments that will never leave the minds of pop culture enthusiasts. When reflecting on the unapologetic trajectory of her music career, Cryus told Forbes: "If I know there's going to be a greater reward by taking a greater risk, usually I'll do it. I do that with everything – my business, my relationships, with love, with life."

On August 25, the "Party In The U.S.A." singer ushered in her new music era by releasing her single "Used To Be Young," which sees the entertainer at her most vulnerable. "These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my [Endless Summer Vacation]. It was a time I felt misunderstood," she explained on Instagram. Join us as we explore the meaning of "Used To Be Young."