What Michael Jordan Has Said About The Death Of His Father James

Three decades ago, Michael Jordan lost his dad to violent crime. On August 13, 1993, 10 days after a body was found in a South Carolina creek with a fatal bullet wound in the chest, James Jordan was declared dead, The New York Times reported. The basketball legend's father hadn't been seen since July 23. But James often went out of town on business and would go several days before calling his wife and Michael's mom, Deloris Jordan. The family wasn't worried.

That is until James' Lexus SC-400 was found vandalized on August 5 near Fayetteville. A couple of days later, police charged a 17 and 18-year-old in the murder, both of whom had recently been linked to local robberies. The younger suspect, Larry Martin Demery, pleaded guilty in 1995 and went on to testify against Daniel Andre Green. Both were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

The loss of his father turned Michael's life upside-down. Two months after the murder of his father, the sports' biggest star announced his retirement for the first time, sending shockwaves across the globe. After all, MJ was at the height of his career, having achieved the historic three-peat with the Chicago Bulls that same year. Michael denied James' death was the reason. "I was kind of leaning in this direction before, and he knew this," he said, the Los Angeles Times reported in October 1993. But it was clear losing his dad had an impact not only on this decision but on many aspects of Michael's life.