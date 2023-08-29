Love Island: What Started Sarah Hyland And Mike Stark's On-Air Feud

"Love Island" is packed with backstabbing and fights. The non-stop histrionics are one of the reasons why "Love Island" is accused of being fake. Still, the host is rarely dragged into the fray. So, what about this year's "Love Island" USA season? What started Sarah Hyland and Mike Stark's on-air feud?

Hyland found herself at the center of the "Love Island" drama during the August 18 episode of the CBS hit. The "Modern Family" star had arrived at the contestant's luxurious villa to give the results of the latest elimination ceremony. She announced that it was Kennan Anunay's time to wheel his suitcase out of the gate and disappear from "Love Island."

Anunay's love match, Vickala Gray, was heartbroken by the news and voluntarily announced that she would leave with her man. The contestants were left shocked. Anunay and Gray were popular among their fellow cast and would be missed. Stark was standing among the unlucky lads facing eviction that week. Although he was relieved he wouldn't be heading home, Stark wasn't happy that his close friend would be leaving, along with his girl. His blood began to boil, and tensions spilled over onto the unwitting Hyland. Before you knew it, there was a full-blown feud underway. So, what was the feud about? What started it?