How Karlie Kloss And Taylor Swift's Friendship Fell Apart

Despite having a long list of famous friends, Taylor Swift's friendship with Karlie Kloss stood out — that is until it all fell apart. The pair's friendship dates back to 2012 when Swift fangirled about her admiration for Kloss during an interview with Vogue. "I love Karlie Kloss. I want to bake cookies with her!" Swift gushed to the outlet. Responding to the singer's comments, Kloss took to Twitter, writing: "Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine?." While there was no baking in the kitchen, Swift and Kloss eventually met for the first time at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. And the rest, as they say, is history!

In the years that followed, Swift and Kloss's friendship flourished, with the pair often publicly gushing about their beautiful friendship. "Taylor and I are really close, but we also have very different jobs in very different industries. We also are twentysomething-year-old women working very hard and very focused to pursue our dreams and goals, and I think we both are very supportive of one another," Kloss said of her friendship with the singer during a 2015 appearance on "Good Morning America."

When they were not gushing about each other in interviews, Kloss and Swift paid the sweetest tribute to each other on special milestones. "Happiest of Birthdays to my ride or die @taylorswift," Kloss wrote in an Instagram post in honor of the singer's 27th birthday. "I feel blessed to count you as my friend, sister, and partner in crime." So, how did it all come crashing down?