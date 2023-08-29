6 Of The Most Outrageous Celebrity Mugshots

This article includes mentions of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Over the years, dozens of celebrities have been arrested for crimes varying in degree of severity. While some have received a mere slap on the wrist, others have actually spent time behind bars. Regardless of what their punishment may have consisted of, some of their mugshot photos have gone viral for a variety of reasons, the most common being just how outrageous the photo is. You see, many people who are booked on suspicion of having committed a given offense actually pose for their mugshot photos and many of those pictures turn out to be quite amusing.

Of course, there are some A-listers who have been arrested more than once and their mugshot photos can be fun to compare and contrast. Take Paris Hilton, for example. Hilton has been arrested a couple of times and has three mugshot photos to prove it. The mugshot photo above was taken in Las Vegas in 2010 after Hilton was booked for drug possession, according to the Boston Herald. The photo quickly went viral, with the outlet even making a snarky comment about the snap: "Great mug shot, though. Love the braid." Hilton was in full hair and makeup in that booking photo, which is a callback to her OG mugshot photo from 2006. Let's take a look.