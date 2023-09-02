Is Doug Burgum Married? What We Know About His Wife Kathryn

This article contains mentions of addiction and mental health.

Doug Burgum is gearing up for the race to become the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, but does he have a leading lady by his side? According to CNN, Burgum announced his candidacy for president in June 2023. The governor of North Dakota shared, "To unlock the best of America, we need a leader who's clearly focused on three things: economy, energy, and national security. And that is why today I'm officially announcing I'm running for the president of the United States of America."

Curious to get to know Burgum, the public has been diving deep into the entrepreneur's personal life since his announcement. Many have wondered whether the North Dakota governor is married and what his romantic life looks like. According to The U.S. Sun, Burgum knows a thing or two about walking down the aisle. The state governor was married to his first wife, Karen, in 1991. Together, they welcomed three children: Jesse, Joe, and Tom. The couple was together for 14 years before they filed for divorce in 2003.

After his divorce, Burgum did not give up on love, sparking a romance with a new woman. The North Dakota governor tied the knot with his second wife, Kathryn Burgum, 13 years after separating from his first, per The U.S. Sun. And as the political candidate's life becomes more public, people have become interested in learning more about who Kathryn is.