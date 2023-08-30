The Real Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Stopped Wearing Makeup

Gwyneth Paltrow convinced a bunch of her celeb pals to ditch their makeup and let their natural beauty shine for a 2020 dinner party, or, as she called it on Instagram, "An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth." However, she hasn't always been a fan of going au naturel. In 2016, she told ET that aging had increased the allure of cosmetics for her. "I wear more makeup now. I think when you're not 25 a little mascara goes a long way," she said.

We're honestly surprised that Paltrow hasn't been trying to hawk outlandish makeup products on her Goop website — like mascara infused with sage ash to blink away negative energy. It would, of course, come in a 24-karat gold tube and have a vibrating wand. It's also not hard to imagine the Georgia O'Keeffe of the celebrity wellness industry selling personalized lipstick shades that color-coordinate with lady parts. After all, Paltrow did give us that candle that smells like a vagina (but not really).

Sadly, it seems unlikely we will ever get a line of Paltrow-approved makeup products with price tags that will have us reaching for the ethically sourced Himalayan smelling salts. Paltrow's love affair with cosmetics was brief, as evidenced by that makeup-free party, and her reason for deciding to start going bare-faced was actually refreshing.