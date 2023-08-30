The Real Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Stopped Wearing Makeup
Gwyneth Paltrow convinced a bunch of her celeb pals to ditch their makeup and let their natural beauty shine for a 2020 dinner party, or, as she called it on Instagram, "An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth." However, she hasn't always been a fan of going au naturel. In 2016, she told ET that aging had increased the allure of cosmetics for her. "I wear more makeup now. I think when you're not 25 a little mascara goes a long way," she said.
We're honestly surprised that Paltrow hasn't been trying to hawk outlandish makeup products on her Goop website — like mascara infused with sage ash to blink away negative energy. It would, of course, come in a 24-karat gold tube and have a vibrating wand. It's also not hard to imagine the Georgia O'Keeffe of the celebrity wellness industry selling personalized lipstick shades that color-coordinate with lady parts. After all, Paltrow did give us that candle that smells like a vagina (but not really).
Sadly, it seems unlikely we will ever get a line of Paltrow-approved makeup products with price tags that will have us reaching for the ethically sourced Himalayan smelling salts. Paltrow's love affair with cosmetics was brief, as evidenced by that makeup-free party, and her reason for deciding to start going bare-faced was actually refreshing.
Gwyneth Paltrow is more comfortable with a clean face
Growing up, Gwyneth Paltrow was surrounded by peers who shared a lack of passion for makeup. "I went to an all-girls school," she told People in 2020. "We weren't dressing up for anyone." But when she got older and decided to become an actor, Paltrow was expected to get glammed up for events and spend hours in makeup artists' chairs for her movie roles. This did not improve her opinion of cosmetic products. "I always love not wearing makeup. For me, makeup has always meant that I'm going to work," she said. According to Paltrow, it also simply feels better to have bare skin.
Paltrow discussed her feelings about makeup again in 2023 with someone who has contouring and highlighting down to an art form: Kim Kardashian. "I barely ever wear makeup," Paltrow told Kardashian on "The Goop Podcast," adding, "I hate it. I literally hate it. I want to scrape it off my face. I'm such a tomboy in that way."
When Paltrow decided to prioritize Goop over her successful acting career, wearing makeup was no longer a job requirement. In a 2022 "Today" interview, the "Iron Man" star revealed that she didn't regret her decision to stop making movies. "I really don't miss it all," she said. "I really love what I do." Now, her Instagram page is filled with fresh-faced photos of Paltrow chilling at home and hanging out with her kids rather than glamorous red carpet pics.
Gwyneth Paltrow's beauty routine is Goop-heavy
Gwyneth Paltrow might dislike the feeling of makeup on her skin, but she doesn't mind burying her dermis underneath multiple lotions and potions from her own GoopGlow line. If her Goop website is to be believed, her skincare routine includes a cleanser, toner, serum, eye cream, and face cream, all of which are GoopGlow products. "Lip balm is the only makeup I wear most days, and it's also the only beauty product that I have to have with me all day," she writes. You'll never guess which company makes her favorite lip balm.
Since Paltrow claims that she uses her own beauty products, it makes sense that she often shows off her bare skin — the proof is in the imperceptible pores. Interestingly, back in 2016, when she told ET that she had started wearing more makeup than she used to, she had recently launched a line of cosmetics with Juice Beauty. Just think of how awkward it would have been for Paltrow to go around telling everyone how much she despised wearing makeup then.
While it may now be in Paltrow's best interest to champion the fresh-faced glow that can potentially be achieved using her GoopGlow products, she hasn't completely shunned makeup; according to WWD, she invested in the clean cosmetics brand Saie in 2020. So, maybe there's still a glimmer of hope that we'll someday get a Goop foundation infused with mineral-rich deep-sea mud and snail slime extract after all.