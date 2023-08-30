Why Oprah Winfrey's Ex Randolph Cook Sued Her After Their Split

The talk show queen is no stranger to lawsuits. Oprah Winfrey has been sued by a multitude of parties, from ex-flings to cattlemen. In 1998, a group of Texas ranchers sought to hold Winfrey accountable for beef prices plummeting to a 10-year low, costing them $11 million in lost revenue, CNN reported. The cattlemen believed she defamed the beef industry when she invited activist Howard Lyman on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to discuss some of its controversial practices in April 1996 amid the mad cow disease crisis. But the jury didn't buy it, deciding Winfrey wasn't liable for the dip in prices. "Free speech not only lives, it rocks," Winfrey said outside the courthouse in Amarillo, Texas.

She also found herself in hot water in late 2007, just months after Winfrey opened the doors to a boarding school for girls near Johannesburg, South Africa. That November, a dorm matron was charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual abuse, The Guardian reported. Throughout the ordeal, Winfrey pointed the finger at headmistress Lerato Nomvuyo Mzamane for not bringing the accusations to her attention. In turn, Mzamane sued Winfrey for defamation in 2008, Reuters reported. Winfrey settled the case out of court in 2010.

While most of the legal cases brought against Winfrey related to her work in some form or fashion, some of them were a lot more personal. One in particular sought to expose all of Winfrey's dirty secrets. At least that's what Randolph Cook, a supposed ex-boyfriend, claimed.