Travis Barker Was Never The Same After His Tragic 2008 Plane Crash

Back in 2008, Travis Barker was involved in a plane crash that changed his life forever. The Blink-182 drummer was traveling from South Carolina to California on a small plane when something went terribly wrong shortly after takeoff. "I'm so soaked in jet fuel. And then we realize — you know, we're out of the plane — and then the plane explodes," Barker recalled during an interview with "Good Morning America" in 2015. Of the six people who were on the Learjet that fateful day, Barker and his friend DJ AM were the only two survivors (DJ AM died following a drug overdose one year later, according to CNN). Barker ended up suffering burns over 65 percent of his body and underwent a whopping 27 surgeries. "I stayed in burn centers for like the next four months. That feels like hell," he said on "GMA."

In an interview with Men's Health, Barker recalls his devastating prognosis. "I was told I wasn't going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again," he said. Barker was, of course, able to overcome the odds against him. Aside from proving doctors wrong, Barker also realized that he had a new lease on life and he didn't take it for granted. In fact, the crash actually caused him to rethink some things in his life.