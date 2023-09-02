Does Russell Wilson Have A Close Relationship With His Stepson Future?
NFL pro Russell Wilson is the ideal father to his two biological kids with singer Ciara. But how tight is Wilson with his stepson, Future Zahir?
Ciara and Wilson, who are definitely top contenders for the cutest celeb couple of all time, are due for a tiny miracle soon. In August, Ciara announced that she was pregnant with their third biological child together in a super special way. In a video posted to Instagram, Ciara revealed her huge baby bump as her newly-released single with Chris Brown played in the background. Tripling up on the promo, Ciara captioned the video with the song's uber-personal lyrics. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid...You my heart I'm your rib," read the post. Later, Ciara dropped an official pregnancy photoshoot to Instagram, where she showed off her adorable bump, dressed in '90s-worthy apparel, hair, and makeup.
Although Ciara hasn't revealed her due date, she was already pregnant when she shot the dance-heavy video for her Brown collaboration, according to a source who spoke with People. "It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant," they added. Ciara's endurance will definitely come in handy as she and Wilson already have two kids under seven to raise. With that said, Ciara and Wilson are raising a blended family, as Ciara's oldest son, Future Zahir, born during her relationship with rapper Future, was already a toddler when Ciara and Wilson met.
Here's how Wilson's relationship with his stepson has unfolded.
Russell Wilson loves Future Jr. like his own child
Russell Wilson is more than just a father figure to Future Zahir, he sees him as one of his own children. "The thing that I've learned the most is that being a stepdad and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love's like," shared Wilson with BuzzFeed in 2019 (via Ebony). "It's easy to love somebody that's blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it's your own child and everything else, that's what real love is like."
One year later, Wilson appeared on "Good Morning America" and expounded on how raising Zahir has impacted his life. "Being a stepdad ... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love," Wilson revealed (via Entertainment Tonight). "One of the greatest gifts in the world is children," he added. On Father's Day 2023, Russell posted an Instagram photo of himself, Zahir, and their entire family and expressed how much he enjoys fatherhood. "The Greatest Gift God could ever give me is being a Dad to these 3 Amazing kids. The Best Job in the world!...Future, Sienna & Win...I Love You Forever! Glad we get to raise them together Momma! @ciara," he wrote.
Rapper Future doesn't seem to care for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has always been quick to show off his sweet relationship with his stepson, Future Zahir. For example, In May, Wilson posted a sweet slideshow on Zahir's 9th birthday. "Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom!" Wilson wrote on Instagram. "The last of the single digits. You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God!"
Even though it's clear that Russell Wilson and Ciara are quite happy with their family dynamic, Future Sr. hasn't always been on board with how close Wilson has gotten with Zahir. Unfortunately, this tension dates back at least to 2015, when Russell was papped pushing Zahir in a stroller. "Of course I wouldn't want anyone to push my son," Future said on "The Breakfast Club" in response (via Entertainment Tonight). "That's like the number one rule. If I was a kid, and my mom had a dude pushing me, I would've jumped out the stroller and slapped the sh** out of him," he added. Although time has passed, Future's stance certainly has not. In July, Future released a song called "Turn Yo Clic Up," which included a tense line about Wilson. "I got it out the field, f*** Russell," read the lyrics (via People).