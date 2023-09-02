Does Russell Wilson Have A Close Relationship With His Stepson Future?

NFL pro Russell Wilson is the ideal father to his two biological kids with singer Ciara. But how tight is Wilson with his stepson, Future Zahir?

Ciara and Wilson, who are definitely top contenders for the cutest celeb couple of all time, are due for a tiny miracle soon. In August, Ciara announced that she was pregnant with their third biological child together in a super special way. In a video posted to Instagram, Ciara revealed her huge baby bump as her newly-released single with Chris Brown played in the background. Tripling up on the promo, Ciara captioned the video with the song's uber-personal lyrics. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid...You my heart I'm your rib," read the post. Later, Ciara dropped an official pregnancy photoshoot to Instagram, where she showed off her adorable bump, dressed in '90s-worthy apparel, hair, and makeup.

Although Ciara hasn't revealed her due date, she was already pregnant when she shot the dance-heavy video for her Brown collaboration, according to a source who spoke with People. "It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant," they added. Ciara's endurance will definitely come in handy as she and Wilson already have two kids under seven to raise. With that said, Ciara and Wilson are raising a blended family, as Ciara's oldest son, Future Zahir, born during her relationship with rapper Future, was already a toddler when Ciara and Wilson met.

Here's how Wilson's relationship with his stepson has unfolded.