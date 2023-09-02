The Heartbreaking Tale Of Christopher Reeve's Wife Dana Reeve

Christopher Reeve became an icon when he starred in the "Superman" movies, and the romantic fantasy film "Somewhere In Time." He was paralyzed after a 1995 horse-riding accident, per the New York Times. After the accident, Dr. John A. Jane, Reeve's surgeon told the publication, "The extent of the damage is not known. At this time, it is premature to speculate about his long-term prognosis."

Reeve would remain paralyzed for the remainder of his life, and he would become a major activist through The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which funds research for those afflicted with paralysis. He passed away in 2004 due to a heart condition per ABC.

At the time of his death, Dana Reeve released a statement. "On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank Northern Westchester Hospital for the excellent care they provided to my husband. I also want to thank his personal staff of nurses and aides, as well as the millions of fans from around the world who have supported and loved my husband over the years."

Tragically, Dana faced a life-threatening health issue that would take her life only two years later.