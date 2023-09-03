Who Is General Hospital Star Genie Francis' Husband, Jonathan Frakes?

Genie Francis' real-life love life is as riveting as her on-screen romances on "General Hospital." Francis joined the show in 1977 as Laura Webber when she was just a teen. Five years into her career she became one of the most beloved characters in daytime television thanks to her on-screen romance with Luke Spencer, played by Anthony Geary. The couple's romance on "General Hospital" became all anyone could talk about. Luke and Laura's wedding was the "highest-rated moment in daytime history with 30 million" soap fanatics watching from home, per People.

While we know Francis' love life on-screen is gripping, what about her real-life romances? The "General Hospital" star's marriage to Jonathan Frakes seems just as swoon-worthy as Laura and Luke's. The couple met in 1982, but it wasn't until six years later that they decided to make the ultimate commitment to one another and walk down the aisle, per Amo Mama. Ever since then, the couple's love has only grown as they welcomed two children into their lives.

Despite how picture-perfect the couple's life seems, Francis admits that marriage is a lot of work. She told The Philadelphia Inquirer, "[Y]ou find ways to work through what's going on between you and your partner. Because, that's what marriage is: an agreement to work through it." Now, the couple has been married for more than 30 years, but fans still want to know more about Francis' husband, Frakes.