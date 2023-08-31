Here's What Karlie Kloss Looks Like Without Makeup

Many of us know Karlie Kloss as the gorgeous model dominating just about any runway she steps into. We often picture her clad in her Victoria's Secret angel wings, blowing a kiss to the crowd and strutting her heart away. Kloss is undoubtedly one of the best models of her time, but according to her, she's no Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid, who were born into the profession. When she was scouted at 13 years old, she knew she had to hustle to make a name for herself.

"When I walked that runway, I didn't know a single person in the audience and I was thinking, 'OK, I gotta do my chemistry homework,'" she shared with Net-A-Porter, recalling that she had just entered high school when she did her first modeling gig. "Every moment of that first trip to New York was a Cinderella experience, and had it not happened, there is a high likelihood I would have taken a very different route and not pursued this in a serious way. I certainly wouldn't be sitting here today."

Even though she has gotten used to the glitz and the glamor of the modeling industry, she keeps her head down when she's not strutting. "I have this extraordinary life, but also this very normal life," she dished. "I think I'm totally normal and boring in a lot of ways." In fact, off the runway and away from the cameras, she doesn't like dolling up too much.