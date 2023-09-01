The Reason Steve Carell Left The Office

From 2005 to 2011, Steve Carell starred in "The Office" as Michael Scott, the manager of the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company's Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch. Back in 2007, Carell opened up about playing the fan-favorite character in the hit sitcom at The Paley Center for Media. "I think he's a man who clearly lacks self-awareness," Carell said of the part. He went on to say, "It's really fun to play, obviously, because he can pretty much get away with saying anything."

Carell was nominated for six Emmys by the Television Academy for his portrayal of Scott. In addition, he earned a 2006 Golden Globe in the Best Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series category for the role. Amid the great success of "The Office," in 2010 E! News revealed that Carell had announced he would no longer continue to star in the series after its seventh season. This came after a BBC Radio chat in which Carell said Season 7 of "The Office" would "probably be his last year," according to the A.V. Club. Although the move came as a bit of a shock to fans, Carell was hardly the first actor to suddenly leave a hit TV show, and he cited a pretty relatable reason as to why he made this decision.