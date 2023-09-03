Are Jenna Davis And Liv Swearingen Really Sisters? Here's What We Know

Content creators, Jenna Davis and Liv Swearingen have amassed some serious views in their videos of sisterly dynamics, but there seems to be a ton of confusion over whether or not they're actually related.

Let's start from the very beginning. Davis and Swearingen first shared content claiming they were sisters back in March 2023. In a YouTube video titled, "It's Time You Meet My Sister ..." Davis revealed that she was a younger sibling, and had an older sister. The "Raven's House" alum also shared that the reason fans hadn't heard of her in the past was, "Just because my sister literally has not been home in years." Sure enough, Swearingen joined along for the ride — and a number of arguments ensued. However, as Swearingen jokingly pointed out, "When you have a sister, and you're close, it's like, you get on each other's nerves." Fair enough.

Since then, the two have gone on to release several videos together on Davis' channel, from being handcuffed to one another for a day, to prank videos ... however, let's just say the real prank victims are their fans. Unfortunately for anyone who wanted to believe the content creators and budding singers were siblings, that couldn't be further from the truth. So, what's the deal with their ruse?