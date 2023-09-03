Donny Osmond's Rocky Relationship With His Son Jeremy Explained

There was a time when Donny Osmond was one of the biggest heartthrobs in the world. As the youngest Osmond brother, he shot to fame after his first performance on "The Andy Williams Show" when he was just a kid. "Here is a little flashback to my debut performance on The Andy Williams Show. My brothers had recently signed a contract to appear on the #AndyWilliams show regularly. I would watch when they were on until I got the opportunity to be on it myself. I was 5 years old," Donny tweeted in 2021.

Donny went on to have a successful solo career apart from his brothers and thrived on his squeaky-clean image. Raised in a strict Mormon household, he married his wife Debbie Osmond in 1978 when he was just 20 years old. They went on to have five sons together and raised them with the same religious beliefs. "Mormonism plays a vital role in raising our children because we teach them the love of God and the reason we're here on this earth: to perfect our lives and hopefully someday, we believe, to return to our heavenly Father," Donny shared with the Los Angeles Times. At the time, his second oldest son, Jeremy Osmond, was only 4 years old but unfortunately, a rebellious period during his teenage years caused a rift between the father-son duo.