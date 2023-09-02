The Rare Illness Gary Busey's Son Luke Was Diagnosed With

Gary Busey was on cloud nine when he became a dad for the third time, but when Luke Busey was 11 months old, the actor discovered his son had a rare illness — Kawasaki disease.

In February 2010, "The Buddy Holly Story" actor and his girlfriend, Steffanie Sampson, welcomed Luke into their lives, per Parade. The 65-year-old and his 35-year-old partner shared their excitement about the latest addition to their family in a statement, saying, "This feels like a dream. We feel so blessed and are overwhelmed with happiness at Luke's arrival."

Luke's birth wasn't new to the actor — Gary had two older children, so he felt more than ready to welcome a third child. Speaking to the The Wall Street Journal, he said, "I'm in charted water now. I've been through this trail. I don't get like, oh, God, he's crying again. I knew that came with dinner and it was part of the drill." Luke was a bit different, though.