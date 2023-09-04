Where Mandy Moore Stands With Her Ex-Boyfriend Andy Roddick Today

Actor Mandy Moore and former tennis pro Andy Roddick dated during the early 2000s, but their romance wasn't strong enough to face the aging decade. Moore and Roddick first met while Moore was filming 2003's "How To Deal." "About halfway through filming, I met Andy Roddick," Moore shared with The Morning Call in 2003 while promoting the film. "So I'm completely jaded as my character — completely sour on love, completely anti-love. But here I am in real life, having just met this incredible guy that I'm crushing on, and mad about." In actuality, Moore was "running to check my phone messages to see if he's called. I felt like such a teenager, but I loved it."

Ultimately, Moore was with Roddick during the height of his tennis career when he won the 2003 U.S. Open, per US Weekly. However, during their relationship, Moore had to adjust to the attention that her "heartthrob" boyfriend commanded when fans openly ogled him. "I'm thinking, "That's weird! That's just my boyfriend and my best friend!' He's so oblivious to all of the attention, which only makes him cooler." Unfortunately, the couple broke up the next year. According to InTouch, Moore later implied that Roddick cheated on her during a sit-down with Howard Stern. Per SF Gate, the singer told the radio host that the tennis star also had jealous tendencies, and didn't appreciate when Moore had to kiss other guys for film roles.

But nearly two decades later, what does Moore's relationship with Roddick look like?