What Happened To Jason Aldean's Ex-Wife Jessica Ussery?
Long before country singer Jason Aldean was married to Brittany Kerr, he was wed to his high school sweetheart, Jessica Ussery. The two got married in August 2001 and welcomed their daughter Keely Williams in 2003 and their second daughter Kendyl four years later. Aldean called his then-wife his "best friend" and revealed that she helped him with the business aspects of his career. "She handles all the stuff I don't want to handle. I'm the guy who wants to play my music and meet my fans. She picks up the phone and makes the business call. When it comes to the music, she'll give me her opinion if I ask her, but that's about it. It works out pretty good," Aldean shared with The Boot in 2011.
In 2012, a scandal rocked the couple's marriage. In one of Aldean's sketchiest moments, the singer was caught kissing "American Idol" contestant Kerr outside a Hollywood bar, per the Daily Mail. Following the incident, Aldean told fans, "The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand, and acted inappropriately at a bar ... I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for disappointing you guys." While Aldean's indiscretion must have been difficult for Ussery to handle, she stood by her man and defended their relationship.
Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery put up a united front following the cheating scandal
After getting caught smooching someone other than his wife, Jason Aldean stated "I think we're fine" during an appearance on "CBS This Morning" regarding his relationship with Jessica Ussery (via E! News). "We've been together for a long time and through a lot of things together. Those are things that most people get to deal with in private, but we didn't have the luxury of doing that." The "Try That In A Small Town" singer pointed out that every married couple has issues, to which Ussery added, "I would love to hear their story."
In an attempt to prove that their marriage was still rock solid, Ussery accompanied Aldean to the 2012 Country Music Association Awards, per TMZ. The couple appeared smiling and happy as they posed on the red carpet, with Aldean wearing his signature cowboy hat. Unfortunately, things didn't remain hunky-dory with the two, and they ultimately ended up going their separate ways.
Both Aldean and Ussery moved on after their divorce
A year after Jason Aldean was caught kissing Brittany Kerr, he pulled the plug on his 12-year marriage with Jessica Ussery. As reported by People, Aldean filed for divorce on April 26, 2013, in a Tennessee court, citing irreconcilable differences. "This is a really tough time for my entire family. Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We've been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple," the country singer stated. He went on to say that Ussery will "always be important" to him as the mother of his children and that their daughters will always be their "number one priority."
Months after filing for divorce, Jason Aldean opened up on ABC's "In the Spotlight With Robin Roberts: Countdown to the CMA Awards." He shared, "I think the biggest thing is, you know, obviously there was things going on in my marriage at the time where it just wasn't really happy. And you go out and you kind of let your guard down a little bit and things happen, and unfortunately ... it's tough." Aldean ended up marrying Kerr in 2015, and eventually, Ussery started a new life as well. She became a stepmother of two when she married Jake Marlin, an electric lineman, in October 2015. The two live private lives in Florida and have stayed under the radar since getting hitched.