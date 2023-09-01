What Happened To Jason Aldean's Ex-Wife Jessica Ussery?

Long before country singer Jason Aldean was married to Brittany Kerr, he was wed to his high school sweetheart, Jessica Ussery. The two got married in August 2001 and welcomed their daughter Keely Williams in 2003 and their second daughter Kendyl four years later. Aldean called his then-wife his "best friend" and revealed that she helped him with the business aspects of his career. "She handles all the stuff I don't want to handle. I'm the guy who wants to play my music and meet my fans. She picks up the phone and makes the business call. When it comes to the music, she'll give me her opinion if I ask her, but that's about it. It works out pretty good," Aldean shared with The Boot in 2011.

In 2012, a scandal rocked the couple's marriage. In one of Aldean's sketchiest moments, the singer was caught kissing "American Idol" contestant Kerr outside a Hollywood bar, per the Daily Mail. Following the incident, Aldean told fans, "The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand, and acted inappropriately at a bar ... I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for disappointing you guys." While Aldean's indiscretion must have been difficult for Ussery to handle, she stood by her man and defended their relationship.