What's The Real Meaning Behind Try That In A Small Town By Jason Aldean? Here's What We Think

Country superstar Jason Aldean has had multiple hits throughout his career, including "You Make It Easy," "Dirty Road Anthem," and "She's Country," but none more controversial than "Try That In A Small Town," a single he released in May 2023 as part of a forthcoming album. While it didn't generate a ton of headlines upon the first release, the track's accompanying music video, which was dropped in July 2023, became the primary catalyst for outrage — so much so that the Country Music Television (CMT) pulled it out of its rotation, and Aldean's team had been forced to do some re-editing to alleviate the controversy.

Apart from the song's divisive lyrics (more on this later), many took issue with the imagery presented in the music video. Some scenes were filmed at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where a black teenager named Henry Choate was lynched back in 1927. It was also the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot. What's more, interspersed between Aldean and his band performing the song are multiple clips of news footage featuring protests and riots across the country, including Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Fans then accused Aldean of "dog-whistling to racists," and some went as far as to call his work "pro-lynching."

Meanwhile, Variety referred to the track as the "most contemptible country song of the decade," and some of Aldean's fellow country stars, like Sheryl Crow, couldn't help but share disappointment. "There's nothing small-town or American about promoting violence," she tweeted.