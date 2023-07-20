Jason Aldean's Long History Of Political Controversies Explained
Country music star Jason Aldean is no stranger to political controversy and the latest incident that has many upset involves the release of his song "Try That In A Small Town."
The music video for "Try That In A Small Town," released in July, which was subsequently yanked from TV, showed clips of people protesting and rioting in the streets, some of which were clearly from the Black Lives Matter movement, per The Washington Post. But what makes this controversial is that Aldean sings, "Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you're tough / Well, try that in a small town /See how far ya make it down the road." These lyrics seemed to insinuate harm toward these protesters, but that wasn't the only thing people were upset about.
The Washington Post reports that Aldean recorded some of the video at the Maury County Courthouse, where public lynchings used take place. However, Aldean took to Twitter to share his side of the story, writing, "In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous." Still, this is not Aldean's first time being politically controversial, as he has a long history of sparking backlash.
Jason Aldean proudly supported Donald Trump
In recent years, Jason Aldean has been more vocal about publicly supporting former president Donald Trump. In July 2021, when the chant, "F**k Joe Biden" erupted at Aldean's concert, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer seemed to agree with the crowd, per Whiskey Riff. The musician simply replied to the chants by saying, "You said it," which seemed to confirm his dislike for President Joe Biden and his support for former President Trump.
Among his many controversies, Trump has been indicted for business fraud and used derogatory language toward people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and women. So, when Aldean seemed to publicly support the former president, he received a lot of backlash for doing so. However, the country music singer didn't seem to care. In December 2021, Aldean and his wife Brittany posed alongside Trump as he praised the former president. He wrote on Instagram, "Well, this New Years was the best of all time. I got to spend a couple days with the G.O.A.T...... this man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes. #classact."
According to Rolling Stones, Aldean even shared a post following the results of the 2020 election suggesting there was voter fraud. Clearly, the musician believed the conspiracy theories surrounding the election and was all in on Trump, which many people did not like.
Jason Aldean dropped by publicist amid insensitive comments
Jason Aldean got in some trouble after he and wife Brittany Aldean made insensitive comments online. In August 2022, Brittany shared a before and after reel of her getting ready on Instagram. However, it was Brittany's caption that upset many, per E! News. She wrote, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." People quickly called out Brittany for her insensitive comments and they weren't just mad at her. Jason also commented, "Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out." The couple faced immense backlash for their posts as people felt the two were being "transphobic."
The backlash got so bad that it actually resulted in some repercussions for the couple. According to Billboard, The GreenRoom, a famous publicity firm, dropped Jason from their list of clients. The company's co-owner, Tyne Parrish, shared, "Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music..." Although the company didn't specifically mention Jason and Brittany's comments, the company's decision came forth just over a week after the couple's Instagram post.