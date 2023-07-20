Jason Aldean's Long History Of Political Controversies Explained

Country music star Jason Aldean is no stranger to political controversy and the latest incident that has many upset involves the release of his song "Try That In A Small Town."

The music video for "Try That In A Small Town," released in July, which was subsequently yanked from TV, showed clips of people protesting and rioting in the streets, some of which were clearly from the Black Lives Matter movement, per The Washington Post. But what makes this controversial is that Aldean sings, "Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you're tough / Well, try that in a small town /See how far ya make it down the road." These lyrics seemed to insinuate harm toward these protesters, but that wasn't the only thing people were upset about.

The Washington Post reports that Aldean recorded some of the video at the Maury County Courthouse, where public lynchings used take place. However, Aldean took to Twitter to share his side of the story, writing, "In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous." Still, this is not Aldean's first time being politically controversial, as he has a long history of sparking backlash.