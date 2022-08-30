Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Doubles Down On Her Controversial Comments

Brittany Aldean returned to the scene of the crime — her Instagram account — to share a quote originally posted by Robby Starbuck, a Republican pundit who is active online and boasts 231,000 followers on Twitter. Starbuck is mostly notable for spearheading a congressional write-in campaign, his tweets often called out for transphobia, and his calls to boycott Disney.

"If you are silent about your beliefs because you're worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you but rather what people think about you is," the quote shared by Aldean reads (via Page Six). "When you stand up for what's right and what's true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you're fighting for."

Aldean later shared another quote in the same vein as the first. It read in part, "When someone is projecting their anger onto you, it is simply a reflection of the unhappiness and brokenness inside." It sounds a lot like this subtle shade was meant for Maren Morris, who no doubt was angry with Aldean.