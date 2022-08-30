Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Doubles Down On Her Controversial Comments
Here we go again. Brittany Aldean, the wife of country music star Jason Aldean, is doubling down on her recent comments despite widespread backlash from those who deemed her words transphobic. The drama started last week when the former Charlotte Bobcats cheerleader shared a make-up reveal video on Instagram with the curious caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Long story short, her post caused quite a stir for its transphobic undertones. Maren Morris led the charge against Aldean, calling her a "scumbag" and dubbing her "insurrection Barbie," before other celebs jumped into the fray, including singer Brandi Carlile and "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness.
Seemingly unaffected by the feathers she's ruffled, the fashion blogger shared an Instagram Story in response to the drama, and it looks as if she's decided to stick to her guns on the matter.
Brittany Aldean stands her ground
Brittany Aldean returned to the scene of the crime — her Instagram account — to share a quote originally posted by Robby Starbuck, a Republican pundit who is active online and boasts 231,000 followers on Twitter. Starbuck is mostly notable for spearheading a congressional write-in campaign, his tweets often called out for transphobia, and his calls to boycott Disney.
"If you are silent about your beliefs because you're worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you but rather what people think about you is," the quote shared by Aldean reads (via Page Six). "When you stand up for what's right and what's true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you're fighting for."
Aldean later shared another quote in the same vein as the first. It read in part, "When someone is projecting their anger onto you, it is simply a reflection of the unhappiness and brokenness inside." It sounds a lot like this subtle shade was meant for Maren Morris, who no doubt was angry with Aldean.