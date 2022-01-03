The Truth About Donald Trump And Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean is accustomed to the spotlight. In his nearly two-decade career, he's garnered awards, 25 number-one hits, 15 million streams, over 20 million albums sold, and is even the Academy of Country Music's Artist of the Decade (per People). Even though he isn't touring as much these days, which means more time for his 4 and 2-year-old children, he is still one of country music's biggest names.

"It feels good to know that for the last 16 years, I've had a chance to wake up and go do a job that I truly love to do," Jason told People. "If it all went away tomorrow, I'd be like, 'My kids are good. It's been great.' I got no regrets at all."

Despite the slight step away from spending three-quarters of a year touring on the road, Jason and his wife aren't shy about their politics. In September, Jason's wife, Brittany Aldean was promoting a line of anti-Joe Biden, unvaccinated, pro-Donald Trump merchandise on social media (per Rolling Stone). Such merchandise included a t-shirt with "Aldean" and "45" printed on the back, alluding to Trump the 45th president. So, what's the deal with Jason and Trump?