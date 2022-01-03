The Truth About Donald Trump And Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean is accustomed to the spotlight. In his nearly two-decade career, he's garnered awards, 25 number-one hits, 15 million streams, over 20 million albums sold, and is even the Academy of Country Music's Artist of the Decade (per People). Even though he isn't touring as much these days, which means more time for his 4 and 2-year-old children, he is still one of country music's biggest names.
"It feels good to know that for the last 16 years, I've had a chance to wake up and go do a job that I truly love to do," Jason told People. "If it all went away tomorrow, I'd be like, 'My kids are good. It's been great.' I got no regrets at all."
Despite the slight step away from spending three-quarters of a year touring on the road, Jason and his wife aren't shy about their politics. In September, Jason's wife, Brittany Aldean was promoting a line of anti-Joe Biden, unvaccinated, pro-Donald Trump merchandise on social media (per Rolling Stone). Such merchandise included a t-shirt with "Aldean" and "45" printed on the back, alluding to Trump the 45th president. So, what's the deal with Jason and Trump?
Jason Aldean rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago
While many folks greeted the new year from their couches or downsized parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean celebrated 2022 in luxury at Mar-a-Lago. Jason performed for former president Donald Trump's guests and even got some golf tips while he was there as well (per Daily Mail).
Jason posted on Instagram about his time with the former president: "Well, this New Years was the best of all time. I got to spend a couple days with the G.O.A.T...... this man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes. #classact." The admiration was mutual, as Trump introduced Jason to the crowd as both his friend as well as "the number one singer in the world and in the country."
Trump didn't leave Brittany Aldean out of the New Year's Eve love fest either, as he called her out in the crowd (via Music Mayhem Magazine), "He's got to be making a fortune Brittany, what do you think? He's got to be making a fortune. And his wife is Brittany, she's right here, and she is beautiful and lovely, and she's MAGA all the way. MAGA, MAGA, MAGA."
Jason Aldean uses social media to express his political views
In a fall 2021 interview with Audacy, country music star Jason Aldean said he and his wife Brittany Aldean use their social media platforms to express their political beliefs on a daily basis (via Music Mayhem Magazine). He explained that part of the reason he is so outspoken about his views is that he feels that conservatives in his line of work are silenced. He told Audacy, "Trust me, I have a lot of friends in this business that think the way I think, and a lot of them are really scared to stand up and say anything for fear of backlash or whatever the case may be."
Videos from an Jason concert in October went viral after fans exploded into an "F**k Joe Biden" chant, to which the singer responded with a clear sentiment of agreement: "You said it" (per Whiskey Riff).
This pro-politics shift was a big one for Jason, who in 2016 told Rolling Stone that he stays away from discussing how he votes. Whether this politics first mindset sticks around for Jason is yet to be seen, but in the meantime, it appears his kinship with former President Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago are going strong.