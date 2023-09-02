Stupidly Expensive Things Brad Pitt Owns
Brad Pitt is arguably one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, if not the world. His meteoric rise from a Midwestern guy working as a film extra and fast food mascot to being dubbed "Hollywood's Ultimate Sex Symbol" by Vanity Fair is something that Tinseltown dreams are made of. Pitt received the coveted title of "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine in 1995 — an honor he would receive again in 2000. Since then, Pitt's charisma, charm, and talent have been a mainstay of pop culture and his movies have grossed over $5 billion at the global box office.
Certainly Pitt's Hollywood career has made him financially successful. He garners multi-million dollar paydays for appearing in front of the camera, and behind the scenes, Pitt is an accomplished film and television producer. And like many A-list celebrities, Pitt has savvily leveraged his fame into securing work as a luxury goods ambassador and has launched his own brands of wine, clothing, and skincare products. In total, his ventures have amassed Pitt a reported $400 million fortune. Clearly, he works hard for his money, so how does Pitt enjoy his massive wealth? He buys incredibly expensive stuff, of course. With this notably discerning eye for style, Pitt splurges on the world's finest real estate, cars, motorcycles, and art, among other things. So, if you want to live like a global superstar in style — or at least daydream about it — take a look at these ridiculously expensive things Brad Pitt owns.
Chateau Miraval is the crown jewel of Pitt's wealth portfolio
Arguably the crown jewel in Pitt's real estate portfolio, and perhaps the most expensive thing he owns, is Chateau Miraval. His estate in the Provence region of France is the home of Pitt's vineyard that produces Miraval rosé wine. Pitt and his then-partner Angelina Jolie purchased the chateau in 2008 for $25 million. Eventually, the estate would be worth as estimated $164 million, no doubt helped by the success of Miraval rosé and the improvements that Pitt made to the estate.
Pitt supervised extensive renovations to the property, including installation of video screens to display family memories, a petting zoo – complete with animals, and turning a chapel into a parking lot for his collection of all-terrain vehicles. Pitt also has reportedly sunk millions of dollars into other projects on the estate, like swimming pool renovations, a staircase, and a recording studio. Although Pitt envisioned Chateau Miraval as a family sanctuary, it's become a point of contention between himself and Angelina Jolie. The couple, who split in 2016, remain embroiled in legal disputes over the chateau. Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 for illegally selling her shares of the winery to billionaire Yuri Shelfer, and Jolie filed a cross-complaint saying that Pitt was lying about their alleged agreement about the business' ownership.
Pitt's California dreaming with some impressive homes
Brad Pitt is a son of the Midwest, but as a man, he calls California his home. The actor currently owns two impressive properties in the Golden State. In 2023, Pitt purchased "Steel House," located in the Loz Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $5.5 million from oil heiress Aileen Getty. She, in turn, bought his previous Los Feliz compound for $33 million, which boasts amenities like a swimming pool, tennis court, and skating rink. Pitt's new digs, while reportedly not his primary residence, are extremely stylish. A steel-and-glass mid-century home designed by architect Neil M. Johnson, Steel House seems like the perfect refuge for Pitt when he rolls into Los Angeles.
Pitt might not be a full-time Angelino any longer, but his reported home-base is just up the road in Northern California. The same year he bought Steel House, Pitt spent $40 million on a new home in Carmel., a tranquil coastal town that has attracted celebrities for decades. His new abode, dubbed the D.L James House, is a historical home resting near beautiful coastal cliffs and boasts incredible ocean views. When Pitt bought the D.L. James House, it was reportedly one of the most expensive real estate sales ever to take place in the area.
His motorcycle collection is in rare form
Brad Pitt owns an impressive motorcycle collection filled with both the latest and greatest two-wheel rides and rare historical vehicles. Pitt owns several rare bikes from the Italian premium motorcycle company, Ducati. Among his Ducati collection are the Superleggera and Desmosedici. A limited number of both these bikes were made, with the Superleggera costing $65,000 and the Desmosedici priced at $72,500, but surely for Pitt these were minor expenses. He has a Type 9 from Japanese brand Zero Engineering, a bike that cost the actor at least $40,000. And, firmly in the stupidly expensive category, is Pitt's Ecosse Titanium Series XX, a bike whose valuation at one point reached $300,000.
Pitt's motorcycle collection also includes a custom Harley-Davidson, BMWs, and Triumphs, but there's one bike he owns that wasn't purchased at a local dealership. While filming the World War II-era film "Fury," Pitt bought a 1942 German reconnaissance motorcycle. Apparently one of only 500 bikes of its kind in existence, Pitt reportedly spent £250,000 for the vehicle in 2015. Pitt might be an avid motorcycle collector, but he's not afraid to let go of some of his bikes. In 2018, his rare 2009 Triumph Bonneville Bud Ekins Desert Scrambler Special went up for auction and, at the time, it was speculated to reach a £30,000 sale price.
He owns a World War II fighter airplane
Some celebrities own private jets, some of the world's ultra-wealthy even own their own customized jumbo jets, but not Brad Pitt. He owns a piece of aviation history that set him back millions of dollars. His interest in flying dates back to the early 2000s, when Pitt took flying lessons with his then-partner Angelia Jolie in 2005, and the following year, he was spotted in Jolie's Cirrus SR-22. Pitt was also seen climbing into the cockpit of a plane for training in 2009. Although we're pretty sure Pitt can't fly a jumbo jet like fellow A-lister John Travolta and Iron Maiden rocker Bruce Dickinson, it's safe to say he knows his way around a cockpit.
When it came time for Pitt to buy his own plane, the actor was inspired by his work on the historical drama "Fury" to take the antique route. In 2013, Pitt purchased a Supermarine Spitfire, a British fighting plane used by the Royal Air Force during World War II. Apparently, the plane is a popular purchase for the well-heeled aviation enthusiast. Owning a Spitfire isn't cheap — currently, buying one of these warbirds will set you back £3 million. Pitt reportedly took special Spitfire flying lessons and those aren't cheap, either. A full training course at The Spitfire Academy in the U.K. costs more than £70,000.
Pitt's car collection is heavy on luxury
Not only does Brad Pitt look extremely cool driving cars in his movies — see him cruising the boulevards of 1960s Los Angeles behind the wheel of a 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" — but his personal vehicle collection is pretty hot. His reported $3 million extensive car collection includes Audis, Aston Martins, and Bentleys. Pitt confirmed to GQ that he owns a Ford GT. The 2022 model of the American supercar will set you back $500,000 and a first generation on the resale market for well above $300,000.
Over the years, Pitt has also been spotted getting into a Chevy Camaro SS, Jeep Cherokee, Tesla Model S, and a Mercedes E350. And although his car fleet allegedly includes a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Pitt plays coy about owning one of the Italian luxury vehicles. He joked to GQ about the car, "I interpret a midlife crisis as a fear of growing old and fear of dying, you know, going out and buying a Lamborghini. Actually — they've been looking pretty good to me lately!" Good thing Pitt has the cash to indulge in his car whimsies, because the base model Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 starts at just under $400,000.
Pitt reportedly sets sail on the high seas in a megayacht
Throughout the years, Brad Pitt has been linked to some seriously expensive yacht purchases. Back in the heyday of Brangelina in 2014, Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly spent over $250 million on a megayacht. According to The Mirror, the couple spared no expense on the massive pleasure cruiser, including spending over $200,000 on custom Italian interiors and a high-tech security system.
While little is known about Pitt's alleged megayacht purchase outside of minor tabloid gossip, Pitt has chartered his fair share of sea-fairing vessels over the years. In 2013, the Jolie-Pitt family were spotted on a $100,000-per-week yacht in Australia. Shortly after their 2014 wedding, Pitt, Jolie, and their children were photographed in Malta on the yacht, JUPJU, enjoying some fun in the sun. Folks can rent out the custom-built boat for a luxurious getaway, but price is upon inquiry. The following year, Pitt and his family reportedly lived on a sailboat while filming their 2015 film "By the Sea." The boat, named Athena, was listed for sale 2012 for $95 million. If you want to charter the Athena yourself during the summer season, it will set you back over $300,000 per week.
He's cultivated his own impressive timepiece collection
Brad Pitt has been spotted wearing some impressive and expensive watches over the years. Not only does a fancy watch signal wealth and good aesthetics, but in recent years, they've become part of some people's diverse investment portfolios. Perhaps Angelina Jolie understood the power of an investment timepiece when she gifted her then-partner a rare 1952 Patek Philippe platinum chronometer watch as a wedding present. The watch was reportedly worth over $2 million when purchased by Jolie in 2014, and a similar Patek Philippe watch sold at an auction in 2012 for over $4 million.
Naturally, Pitt's love of luxury watches branched out into a brand ambassadorship with watchmaker Breitling, with his preferred timepiece being the Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Norton Edition, which retails for $8,750. But just because Pitt endorses Breitling doesn't mean he's not constantly expanding his collection across brands. In 2022, Pitt sported a Vacheron Constantin 222, which costs $74,000. In fact, he loved the watch so much that he got a similar Vacheron 222, but in a different color.
He's not afraid to splurge on jewelry
Brad Pitt isn't afraid to express himself with some luxury jewelry pieces, and recently, he's been at the forefront of men's jewelry trends. Pitt is a noted fan of David Yurman pieces, and, for a while, he was almost never without his trusty David Yurman signet ring with a bee motif which retailed for $3,400. No doubt because of Pitt's conspicuous ring-wearing, sales of signet rings rose over 70% in 2022.
Pitt also is a fan of arm parties, stacking his bracelets for a casual aesthetic. While his wrist shindig might seem relaxed, his bracelets are sourced from David Yurman. Bracelets from the brand's Spiritual Beads collection retail in the thousands. Pitt seemingly loves a good necklace, too. He was even reportedly gifted a diamond pendant necklace worth six-figures by Angelina Jolie. He also likes to sport chain necklaces while out and about — they're David Yurman, naturally.
He's into bespoke red carpet fashions
When Brad Pitt hits the red carpet for film festivals and award shows, he certainly knows how to arrive in style. When in need of a tuxedo, Pitt isn't going to the mall to rent formal wear. No, he's rocking custom-made suits that are so luxurious they forgo the need for price tags. Pitt wore a bespoke Brioni tuxedo to the 76th Venice Film Festival in 2019 and that year's Cannes Film Festival. He also wore a bespoke Brioni while accepting his Oscar for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." According to the official Brioni Instagram account, Pitt's outfit wasn't exactly a tuxedo, rather it was a "black velvet dinner jacket, wool and silk black trousers, white cotton shirt and black silk bow tie." While the exact price of Pitt's custom formalwear isn't known, a Brioni suit can retail over $10,000.
Pitt was announced as a Brioni brand ambassador in 2019 and their capsule collection collaboration was released in 2021. Dubbed Brioni for BP Signature, the seven-piece collection included a cashmere polo sweater, suiting, and a dinner jacket like the one he wore to the Oscars. Of working with Brioni, Pitt said on the company's Instagram, "I've always admired Brioni's elegant and timeless designs. The brand embodies creativity, quality, and excellence."
Even his casual looks are deceptively spendy
The ever-dapper Brad Pitt knows how to dress. He rocks everything from tuxedos and suits to skirts and linen pants on the red carpet. But even when he's looking casual, Pitt splashes out on quiet luxury pieces that set him apart from the crowd. For his press tour for the 2022 movie "Bullet Train," Pitt kept his feet comfortable in a series of colorful Adidas sneakers. But Pitt's seemingly casual footwear comes with a steep price tag. He wore a pair of Adidas x Gucci Gazelles to the Paris premiere which cost $850.
Pitt also dabbles in quiet luxury with his cashmere line, God's True Cashmere. An answer to desiring more softness in his life, Pitt's knitwear doesn't belong in the bargain bin. A simple plain button-up shirt, which you can buy at high-end department stores like Bergdorf Goodman, sell for $2,250.00. Although Pitt's weekend casualwear cost more than a mortgage payment, it's all about playfulness and having fun. He told Vogue, "I say just wear what makes you feel good," he says. "Wear what's fun, do it, and get on with it!"
Pitt's art collection is serious business
Brad Pitt might be one of the world's biggest movie stars, but when he's not in front of the camera, he's cultivated a serious reputation for his love of art. When you have millions of dollars to spend, it's only natural that part of your wealth is spent on fine art, and Pitt is no exception. When he was married to Angelina Jolie, sources reported to Us Weekly that the couple was amassing a large art collection for their French estate, Chateau Miraval. When they were together, Pitt and Jolie's art collection was reportedly worth $25 million and included legendary British statesman Winston Churchill's painting "Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque." Pitt bought the painting for Jolie in 2011 for $2.95 million, but after the couple split, she sold it for $11.5 million at an auction. Pitt's own art collection is filled with pieces from the world's great artists, including Mark Rothko, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Frances Bacon, and Pablo Picasso.
Pitt is also a well-known fan of British street artist Banksy. In 2007, he and Jolie purchased some of Banksy's artwork at an auction for over $1 million. Pitt also reportedly commissioned Banksy to create a custom mural for his private art gallery at Chateau Miraval. And Pitt's Banksy fandom has allowed him VIP access to the artist's work, with the actor getting special access to Bansky's "Dismaland" art installation in 2015.
Pitt's skincare routine is more luxurious than yours
Being a celebrity with a skincare line is nothing exceptional these days — it seems like everyone has their own line to sell. It's an easy way to connect with your fans, build your brand, and hopefully make some serious money. Price points of these lines vary, but when an A-lister like Brad Pitt gets into the game, you know it's not going to be cheap.
Pitt is the co-founder of Le Domaine, a luxury skincare line made in partnership with the Perrin family. Jumping off of their successful Miraval rosé collaboration, they moved into the beauty business, offering lotions and potions sourced from France. Sure, Pitt shared on Vogue Beauty's Instagram that his skincare routine is basic, but if he indeed uses his own products, his daily face washing is stupidly expensive. The Complete Routine package from Le Domaine, which includes a cleanser, serum, and a cream, is over $500. For more simple packaging, the routine costs less, but if you're spending that much money on over-the-counter products, wouldn't you want to show it off?