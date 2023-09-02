Stupidly Expensive Things Brad Pitt Owns

Brad Pitt is arguably one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, if not the world. His meteoric rise from a Midwestern guy working as a film extra and fast food mascot to being dubbed "Hollywood's Ultimate Sex Symbol" by Vanity Fair is something that Tinseltown dreams are made of. Pitt received the coveted title of "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine in 1995 — an honor he would receive again in 2000. Since then, Pitt's charisma, charm, and talent have been a mainstay of pop culture and his movies have grossed over $5 billion at the global box office.

Certainly Pitt's Hollywood career has made him financially successful. He garners multi-million dollar paydays for appearing in front of the camera, and behind the scenes, Pitt is an accomplished film and television producer. And like many A-list celebrities, Pitt has savvily leveraged his fame into securing work as a luxury goods ambassador and has launched his own brands of wine, clothing, and skincare products. In total, his ventures have amassed Pitt a reported $400 million fortune. Clearly, he works hard for his money, so how does Pitt enjoy his massive wealth? He buys incredibly expensive stuff, of course. With this notably discerning eye for style, Pitt splurges on the world's finest real estate, cars, motorcycles, and art, among other things. So, if you want to live like a global superstar in style — or at least daydream about it — take a look at these ridiculously expensive things Brad Pitt owns.