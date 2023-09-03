Signs Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Relationship May Not Last

Katy Perry may be one of today's biggest, most successful pop stars, but her life is far from perfect. Following a difficult childhood that stifled her true personality and made her question her self-worth, she has continued to struggle with personal relationships. "I work so hard sometimes to prove, 'Am I enough?' and it comes from a lot of, like, childhood stuff," the singer told "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2022.

As she admitted, that doubt has manifested itself as "not being attracted to the right kind of people sometimes." One such case was Russell Brand, with whom she had a tumultuous marriage that ended in a hurtful divorce. Perry eventually found love with Orlando Bloom in 2016 and the couple got engaged in 2019, then welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020.

And yet, not all is as perfect as it seems. As of August 2023, the couple had yet to tie the knot and Perry's ever-changing excuses have sparked plenty of breakup rumors. What's more, both Perry and Bloom have spoken candidly about the day-to-day issues they face in their relationship, including the struggle to balance their busy work schedules with their love life. It's a major hurdle that actually led to a temporary breakup back in 2017 and doesn't seem to have gotten any easier since the arrival of baby Daisy. Here are all of the signs that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's union sadly may not last.