14 Vacation Photos From The Stars Of HGTV That Bring The Heat

Some HGTV stars get to film their shows at popular vacation locations, making it easy for them to take a break from flipping properties, slip on their flip-flops, and hit the beach. Then there are the renovators who have to constantly travel like they're going on vacation — only to find a ton of hard labor awaiting them at their destination.

"Home in a Heartbeat" star Galey Alix knows firsthand just how much work goes into HGTV's incredible home transformations. For viewers, they can often watch a single episode of a show and follow an entire project from start to finish. However, Alix spends three days on each of her renovations. "It takes a very long time to film a show," she said in an HGTV Q&A. So yeah, the members of the network's talented arsenal of interior designers, contractors, realtors, and renovation gurus definitely deserve some downtime to unwind.

Many HGTV hosts opt to remain active on social media during their vacations, allowing their fans to see where they go when they want to get away from paint fumes and sawdust plumes. The network's photogenic stars also build on their popularity by showing off how hot they look after ditching the power sander for some sand between their toes.